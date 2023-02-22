Watch Now
Pentagon releases pilot's close-up photo of Chinese balloon

AP
In this image released by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, a U.S. Air Force U-2 pilot looks down at a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovers over the United States on Feb. 3, 2023. (Department of Defense via AP)
Posted at 5:39 PM, Feb 22, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U-2 pilot flying high above the Chinese spy balloon took a close-up photo of the large white orb just a day before the Air Force shot the balloon down off the coast of South Carolina.

The photo shows the top of the pilot's helmet inside the U-2 cockpit with the balloon flying below.

It was taken Feb. 3 as the balloon "hovered over the Central Continental United States," according to the caption provided by the Defense Department.

The Pentagon released the image Wednesday, more than two weeks after the balloon made international headlines as it transited the United States.

The balloon was downed on Feb. 4 by an F-22 fighter jet firing a AIM-9X Sidewinder missile.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

