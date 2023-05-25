Watch Now
Pentagon says allies will unite to train Ukrainians on F-16s, but warns jets aren't 'magic weapons'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says that European allies are developing a coordinated program to train Ukrainian forces on the F-16 fighter jet.

But Pentagon leaders warn that it will be a costly and complex task and won't be a magic solution to the war.

Austin says the allies recognize that in addition to training, Ukraine will also need to be able to sustain and maintain the aircraft and have enough munitions.

And he says that air defense systems are still the weapons that Ukraine needs most in the broader effort to control the airspace.

