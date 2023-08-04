Watch Now
News

Pentagon warns of disruptions as Army, Marines both lack confirmed leaders for first time

Lloyd Austin
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov. 17, 2021, in Washington. A federal judge in Texas has granted a preliminary injunction stopping the Navy from acting against 35 sailors for refusing on religious grounds to comply with an order to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The injunction is a new challenge to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's decision to make vaccinations mandatory for all members of the military. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Lloyd Austin
Posted at 3:00 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 15:00:12-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is warning that troop readiness and retention is at risk as the Army's chief recently stepped down, leaving the military's two ground combat forces without Senate-confirmed leaders for the first time in history.

Austin said Friday that the Senate's failure to confirm the services' new leaders is disruptive to the force and could impact relationships with allies and partners around the globe.

The confirmation of the next Army chief and Marine commandant are among more than 300 nominations that are stalled by a Republican senator over the Pentagon's policy to pay for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get reproductive care.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning