People rescued after building partially collapses near Yale campus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — New Haven firefighters and other authorities responded Friday to reports of a partial building collapse with people trapped a few blocks away from Yale University.

Few details were immediately available but officials said there appeared to be no fatalities. Several people were removed from the building.

Initial information indicated there was a partial collapse of a building under construction on Lafayette Street and some people were injured, said Lenny Speiller, a spokesperson for Mayor Justin Elicker.

Fire officials were later heard on a radio scanner saying all people who were at the work site were accounted for.

Police and fire department officials were not immediately available for comment.

Multiple ambulances were at the scene. TV news video showed first responders removing one person from the scene on a stretcher.