Person critically injured in freeway shooting along I-94 in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Another freeway shooting in metro Detroit has left a person in critical condition after being shot several times.

It happened around 2 a.m. on westbound I-94 near Telegraph in the City of Taylor.

Taylor police arrived on scene first and found a passenger in one of the vehicles had been shot several times. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition and in surgery.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a pickup truck filled with several people which continued on westbound I-94. There isn't much other information regarding the suspect's vehicle.

The driver in the other vehicle was not injured.