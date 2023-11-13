Updated: Man died Monday morning in single vehicle crash in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a critical single vehicle crash that occurred early Monday morning on the city’s eastside.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. Monday, the Detroit Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to the area of East 7 Mile and Terell following reports of a vehicle crashing into a building with two people trapped.

"A male (John Doe) driving a black 2013 GMC Terrain struck a building. He was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased. No further information is available at this time," said Corporal Dan Donakowski, Detroit Police Department.

Once on the scene, firefighters and medics were forced to abandon the scene due to an unruly crowd that busted the windshield of one of the departments fire rigs.

According to scanner audio, no officers were available at that time to secure the scene for firefighters and medics.

Detroit police are now investigating.

"This is preliminary information and is subject to change,"

