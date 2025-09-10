Person hospitalized in Chesterfield Township house fire

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person has been hospitalized after being rescued from a house fire in Chesterfield Township, officials say.

See footage of the house fire from Chopper 7

The fire broke out Wednesday morning at a home in the 48000 block of Donner Road. The home appeared to suffer significant damage, based on the footage above from Chopper 7.

We're told that the person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns. They are in critical condition.

Chesterfield Fire Chief Craig Miller said fighting the fire was difficult because of the house was back off the road.

"It was a challenge, but the crews overcame it quite quickly. It was laid back, probably about a quarter of a mile back off the main road there," Miller said.

Hear more from the fire chief in the video below