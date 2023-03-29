Person in custody, two others sought in shooting of 9-year-old, 27-year-old

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police have arrested one suspect in connection to a shooting incident that injured a 9-year-old boy, a 27-year-old woman and an unidentified male on Monday on the city’s Eastside.

The 9-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman are recovering at local hospitals. The condition of the male is unknown at this time.

Related: DPD: 9-year-old boy in critical condition, woman injured during shooting

According to police, the 9-year-old boy accompanied his father and the 27-year-old woman at a vacant store when three young men showed up.

“They shot a 9-year-old. They shot a woman. And then they shot a male in that location. Just absolutely unacceptable. Gun violence in our country is just getting to a point where it’s a daily occurrence and we cannot become desensitized to it. Particularly, when the most vulnerable in our community, our children and our elderly can’t live in peace. This is absolutely unacceptable,” Chief White said.

DPD’s Chief James White credits the 9th Precincts quick response for leading to the arrest.

“They quickly dispatched a car to the scene quickly. Their detective units got on the ground quickly and pulled video. We were able to provide the media… with video of three perpetrators. You can see the gun in one of the perpetrators hands as they turned the corner running from that scene.” Chief White said.

Related: DPD looking for 3 involved in the shooting of a 9-year-old boy, 27-year-old woman

“We’ve got one in custody. We know where a second is and the third is still out. We’re asking for the community’s help.”

Video footage of the three suspects has been released to the public to assist with the identification of the third suspect.

*Screenshots of suspects caught on surveillance footage