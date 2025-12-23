Person killed after being hit by garbage truck in Westland, police investigating

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — A person has died after being hit by a garbage truck in Westland on Monday.

The incident happened on Akron Street near Venoy and Glenwood Road and involved a Priority Waste truck.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report below:

Additional details weren’t available Monday night.

The Westland Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating.

“It’s sad, really sad,” said Hank Jenkins, who lives nearby.

Jenkins lives across the street from the home the tragedy unfolded in front of, which he calls a group home, a place generally known for housing people needing extra help.

“Police have been at that house for the last two or three weeks, I can say that,” Jenkins said.

D.J. Boone, another neighbor, says he’d just seen the person who he believes was the victim dangerously running through the streets and in front of cars, experiencing what he thinks may have been mental health problems.

“I’ve been seeing the person who was hit run out in front of the cars and stuff like that like he had a problem or something,” Boone said. “He is a new member at that house.”

It’s unclear at this time what services this home may or may not provide and to who. But neighbors agree watching an investigation into the death of someone hit and killed by a day-to-day service like picking up the trash is tragic.

“So much death around this time of year is just scary man,” Jenkins said.

Boone said, "I hope everyone in his family is OK and keep their heads up.”

