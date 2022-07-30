Person killed, two injured in shooting on Detroit's westside Friday night

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirms one person was shot and killed and two were injured after a shooting Friday night at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Stoepel and Livernois on the city’s westside.

Police say two men were inside a vehicle when another vehicle approached and fired shots.

At the time of the shooting, one male was walking along the street.

Two people, police say, were taken to a local hospital and one person was killed.

The motive and condition of the other people involved in unknown at this time.