Person of interest being held in connection to case of Roseville woman found dead in bed of pickup truck

(WXYZ) — Roseville police are expected to give an update Tuesday regarding the body of a 62-year-old Roseville woman found dead in the back of a pickup truck last Thursday.

According to police, the discovery was an accident as the truck appeared to be in a run-of-the-mill car crash.

The victim is a 62-year-old Roseville woman named Gabriele Sietz and her family says her death was devastating.

"She was just a perfect mother, a perfect friend, a perfect sister to everyone that know her," Gabriele's son Justin Omans said.

Omans says he is still trying to process the loss of his mother.

"She was the sweetest person alive that everyone loved," he said. "She made people laugh...she liked to dance, sing, everything!"

Omans says he doesn't know the man who was driving his mother's pick-up truck. Police say the man is a person of interest

According to police, a person of interest is being held but they have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made in this case.

Omans hopes justice will be brought soon.

"He was going to go somewhere with my mom's body. He could have dumped it somewhere and he could've took the truck and took it to a junkyard and had it crushed and I would not know where my mom would be," he said.

So far no formal charges have been made.