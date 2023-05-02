Person of interest in neurosurgeon murder released from custody, police say

(WXYZ) — Detroit police confirmed Tuesday that the person of interest in the murder of a local neurosurgeon has been released from custody.

Police tweeted that the person, who was taken into custody Friday on an unrelated charge, was discharged “following prosecutorial review.”

Dr. Devon Hoover Case Update



We can confirm that the person of interest taken into custody on April 28 has been discharged following prosecutorial review. Homicide personnel will continue to investigate the information in its possession and follow up on any leads it receives. pic.twitter.com/fdkucWAv8E — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) May 2, 2023

The investigation is ongoing, and police say they will continue to follow any leads.

Police said last week they believe this was not a random act.

Dr. Devon Hoover’s body was found the evening of April 23 at a home on W. Boston Boulevard near Woodward Avenue while police were conducting a wellness check. The 53-year-old had been fatally shot, police say.

According to Ascension Michigan, Hoover was a board-certified neurosurgeon with a special interest in neck and back disorders.

He completed medical training at Indiana University School of Medicine before doing his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He completed fellowships at Louisiana State University School of Medicine and Children's Hospital of Michigan.

“He had such a future ahead of him, helped so many people. He’s a brilliant surgeon. He’d open his house to events and the neighborhood,” Alan Kaniarz, a friend of Hoover, said.