DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detectives are looking into a case where a 71-year-old male victim was found in his home after being fatally stabbed Saturday evening.

Detroit police say that 33-year-old Shahriff Logan is a person of interest regarding the crime.

If you have any information, please contact Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.