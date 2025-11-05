Person shot at workplace in Almont; suspect in custody after being shot by police

Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a workplace in Almont on Wednesday morning. That suspect was shot by police after a chase just after the initial shooting.

According to the Almont Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business around 8:20 a.m. for a report of an active shooter.

Agencies responded to the call and found one person shot at the business. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Video from Chopper 7 showed a crime scene at Trims Unlimited, which is on Van Dyke, north of Dryden.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man from Columbus, Michigan, fled the scene. Officers with the Imlay City Police Department, Michigan State Police and Lapeer County Sheriff's Office chased after him. An MSP spokesperson told us that five patrol vehicles crashed in the pursuit, with no officers hurt in the chase.

After the driver stopped their vehicle on Sutton Road in Almont Township, and engaged with the deputies. Two deputies fired at the man, striking him. He was immediately rendered medical aid, and was taken to the hospital while under arrest, where he is in stable condition.

MSP said that both deputies are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.