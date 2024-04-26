Watch Now
News

Peter Meijer withdraws from Republican Senate primary

Peter Meijer
Carlos Osorio/AP
Michigan's 3rd District Congressional Republican candidate Peter Meijer speaks at a campaign rally, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Peter Meijer
Posted at 5:09 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 17:09:44-04

Republican Peter Meijer has withdrawn from the GOP primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.

Just before the 4 p.m. deadline, the Michigan Secretary of State website of unofficial candidates showed Meijer had "withdrawn."

Around 5 p.m., his campaign sent out a statement saying he withdrew his name because "without a strong pathway to victory, continuing this campaign only increases the likelihood of a divisive primary that would distract from the essential goal - conservative victories in November."

Meijer was elected to the U.S. House in 2020 and was one of several Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the January 6 insurrection.

He lost his 2022 primary to a Trump-backed opponent, John Gibbs, and the seat eventually flipped from Republican to Democrat when Rep. Hillary Scholten beat Gibbs.

The candidate list now shows four Republicans left in the race – former U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, Sandy Pensler and Dr. Sherry O'Donnell.

Three Democrats will compete in the primary – U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, actor Hill Harper and Nasser Beydoun.

The winners of each primary will face off for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit