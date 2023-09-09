Pets adoptions needed to help animal shelters mitigate rising costs

WESLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sisters Isabella and Olivia Cornett are happy to be at Michigan Humane's pet adoption day in Westland. One of the biggest reasons is that both adopted a 3-month-old puppy.

"It's my baby!" said Isabella.

It's the sister's third dog, and since they got the puppy at an adoption event, they said it is even more meaningful.

"It just feels better because we are helping rescue them and giving them a better home," said Olivia.

It's also equally exciting for Amanda Kelly who attended the event to look for her first furry friend.

"I've always wanted a dog. All my friends have dogs, and I love them," said Amanda.

Regardless of the reason, Michigan Humane's Matt Pepper says since animals play a vital role in our lives, more need to be adopted.

"Look at your local shelters. It doesn't have to be us. Help us by removing some of the burdens on the sheltering system. Because by doing so in finding that home, allows us to help additional animals that are waiting for help," said Matt Pepper, CEO of Michigan Humane.

And the longer these animals wait to find their forever home, the more expensive it gets for shelters.

"This is a problem we are seeing across the country. From a veterinarian crisis and attracting veterinarian talent to the cost of pharmaceuticals to the length of stays around the country they are just increasing, costing shelters a lot of money, but its critical work," said Pepper.

In 2021, nearly 7,100 pets were adopted from Michigan Humane. Last year, that number dropped to 5,904.

Matt says Michigan Humane strives to make the adoption process painless, and if things don't work out, the animal can always be taken back.

"We want to make sure the right families have the right pets," said Pepper.

Meanwhile, Amanda's mom, Jennifer, has an ulterior motive to adopt a pet.

"Now that the kids are older, and they are actually busy, and I'm home more by myself, I want the dog now," said Jennifer.

Michigan Humane is open year-round, and the adoption fee ranges from $50 to $200. For some animals, adoption fees will be waived.

To learn more, head to www.michiganhumane.org.

