Pets attacked in series of home invasions as Detroit police release images of suspects

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As soon as Nicole Myint opened the front door of the home she shares with her fiancée, her body started to burn.

"I couldn't breathe," Myint told 7 News Detroit. "I couldn't see, so I instantly knew something was wrong."

Myint, a DJ for Michigan professional and collegiate sports teams, thought something must have exploded because there were orange stains all over the walls.

"I knew I needed to evacuate my animals. They're not able to breathe in this," she said.

Myint would later learn the stains were residue from bear mace, and the intruders sprayed it directly on their three dogs and they were in visible distress.

"They were very sick from the fumes.. it was just a gruesome scene," Myint said. "The vacuum broken in half and mugs thrown."

It appears the fumes were so thick that the intruders were forced out before they could steal anything.

Myint lives in Detroit's Boston Edison Historical District where there has been a series of home invasions in the past two months.

The dogs of a number of other homeowners were also maced with one dog reportedly dying from its injuries and another suffering permanent damage to an eye.

Shanda Starks is the commander at the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct, where the chief has ordered beefed-up patrols.

"It's personal. It's personal to me. It's personal to this precinct. No one should have to live in fear," Starks said.

On Wednesday, Detroit police released images of two suspects in the home invasions that they're hoping the public can help identify.

Starks is urging the community's help.

"If anyone recognizes them or sees anything suspicious, call us here at the 10th precinct at 313-596-1000," she said.

The break-ins have been taking place between 10 a.m. and noon when people are away.

Myint was only gone for about an hour and a half, but that was all the intruders needed to cause harm for her dogs that are still recovering from the attack.

"We left a window open, which now we are not leaving any windows open," said Myint, who has also increased their security measures at home.

Starks said they've been meeting with residents and are urging people to invest in an alarm system if they're able to because that can make noise and send a signal to police for a quick response by any officer who may be in the area.

Myint said it can happen anywhere and she's urging awareness.

"Set your alarm even if you're only going to be gone for 10 minutes or an hour, and close your windows," she said. "It really turned our life upside down and we're just lucky our animals are still here with us."

