PHOTOS: Bedrock gives peek inside new development at Hudson's site

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Bedrock announced Thursday a new development plan for the historic Hudson's site in downtown Detroit since breaking ground in 2017. The 1.5 million gross square foot (GSF) mixed-use development will feature office, retail and event spaces, including a public rooftop and an activated through-cut plaza.

Located along the Woodward Avenue shopping corridor, Bedrock officials say, the development will help position Detroit as “the city to live, work and play” by providing visitors with a wide range of amenities, including hotel accommodations, dining, entertainment and shopping.

“The significance of this development goes beyond its unique and distinctive physical presence. Once complete, along with impressive views, the project will bring premier office, residential, hotel and event spaces with carefully curated dining and entertainment experiences,” Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock, said in a press release. “But more importantly, the project will anchor the transformation of the historic Woodward corridor and exemplifies the resurgence of Detroit. The reinvigoration of Detroit’s most centrally located site will become a must-see location and will generate fond memories for Detroiters and visitors for generations to come.”

Through the generation of increased direct income tax and business revenue, Bedrock says, the site will contribute to downtown Detroit's growing economy. An estimated 21,000 new jobs, including 7,500 construction jobs and 2,000 new permanent and full-time jobs, are expected to be created when the site is complete in 2024. Leasing for the site is in progress.

New-York based SHoP Architects and Detroit-based Hamilton Anderson Associates are working in collaboration to design the developments' public spaces and activated streetscapes.

Pophouse, a Detroit-based commercial interior design firm, will design office space common areas in hopes of attracting industry leading tech companies to become tenants at the new site.

“The future of industry is one of ingenuity and creativity,” said Anna Okerhjelm, Studio Director

at Pophouse in a press release. “We set out to create a design narrative for the development on the site of the

former Hudson’s department store that embraces the soul of opportunity in Detroit and

complements the rich fabric of the city to inspire and propel growth. Our team is proud to play

a role in bringing to life this shared vision of a world-class urban campus, which will function as

an incubator for innovation and progress moving forward.”

Upon its completion, officials say the building will become the second tallest building in the City and the State of Michigan with the building “topping out” at 220 feet and the Tower reaching its final height of 685 feet.

