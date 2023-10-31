PHOTOS: Celebrating Halloween at the NICU at DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital

DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital staff made costumes for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to celebrate their first Halloween.

The staff shared photos with us of the adorable costumes.

"Thank you to our dedicated NICU care teams at DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital for their costume-making talent, clinical care, and ability to make every day—including holidays—special for our NICU families," the DMC said. "Special thanks to the families for allowing us to share the photos"

