Watch Now
News

PHOTOS: Damage reported in Dundee as storms rip through area

Dundee storm damage
Viewer photo
Dundee storm damage<br/>
Dundee storm damage
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 13:04:42-04

DUNDEE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Damage was reported in downtown Dundee on Saturday after storms ripped through the area.

Photo courtesy Dundee Police Department

Police say parts of roofs were blown off buildings from the high winds, and there are reports of power lines down.

The storm caused damage near Main Street in the downtown area.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

The Dundee Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene; they were joined by the Michigan State Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Dundee DPW, Ida & Summerfield Fire, Monroe County Emergency Management, Michigan Gas and DTE.

Police urge people to stay away from the scene as they continue cleanup.

Photo courtesy Kevin Richards

Photo courtesy Dundee Police Department

Photo courtesy Dundee Police Department

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website