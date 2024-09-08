Watch Now
PHOTOS: Ford unveils limited edition Detroit Lions-themed 2024 F-150 Hybrid

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Lions fans, there's now a 2024 Ford F-150 Hybrid hitting the road with special features to show off your true team spirit.

Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers and Ford partnered with the Detroit Lions to create this limited-edition vehicle.

On Sunday, the truck was unveiled just hours before the team's home opener.

The truck is adorned with Detroit Lions exterior badging, embroidered Lions logos on the leather interior, and other details that are a nod to the fandom.

We're told there were only 800 of these special trucks made, and they’ll be distributed to Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers for buy or lease.

