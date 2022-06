(WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect who pulled a gun on a man holding a baby inside a gas station on Sunday.

According to police, it happened around 5:50 p.m. at the station at the intersection of Hubbell and Tireman.

The victim did swat the gun away from the man, who then went outside the gas station and took off.

Police haven't released much information but are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call them at 313-596-5240 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.