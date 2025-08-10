Pickle lovers flock to first-ever festival at Blake's Orchard

ARMADA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of pickle enthusiasts gathered at Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada for the venue's first-ever Pickle Festival, featuring everything from pickle-flavored drinks to dill-infused desserts.

"My girlfriend loves pickles. So, we going to take her out, and make our own pickles, have a good time," said Conor Gierlowski from Sterling Heights.

The festival attracted visitors from across Michigan who came to celebrate their love for the briny treat, with many waiting in line to create their own custom pickles.

"We're making our own pickle jars. They have a ton of different toppings we can use, kind of making our dream pickles. I like lots and lots of dill," said Michaela Baughman from St. Clair Shores.

Some attendees even dressed for the occasion, including volunteer Laurie Pickell, who wore pickle-themed socks and earrings to complement her fitting last name.

"I think the DIY for pickle fest is fantastic, where everyone can make their own concoctions with whatever they like," said Laurie Pickell.

The festival offered a variety of pickle-themed foods and activities, including pickle lemonade, pickle grilled cheese sandwiches, and a chance to pick them fresh from the vine at the orchard's pickle patch.

"It is everything pickle. We've got pickle subs, pickle flights, pickle pizza, pickle soup, the pickles are endless here," said Piper Johnson, the venue's agritainment manager.

Lonnie Decker, the cider mill's manager, explained that while they've always grown pickles, this year they finally organized the long-planned festival.

"We've always grown pickles and started trellising them like this, so that people can pick them easier, and we always thought about having this pickle festival, and this year it finally came together," said Decker.

Blake's farm fresh pickle fest runs all weekend and returns Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 and can purchased online or in person.

