Pilot continues to recover following single-engine plane crash in Novi on Sunday

A pilot who miraculously survived a plane crash in Novi is recovering from a broken knee and other broken bones. A family member of the pilot shared the update with 7 News Detroit on Monday.
Posted at 6:18 AM, May 14, 2024
The single-engine military plane crashed just before 7 p.m. on Sunday night near 8 Mile just west of I-275.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane experience engine issues and made a forced landing.

