Pilot walks away from small plane crash uninjured in Green Oak Township

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Livingston County Monday afternoon walked away uninjured, police said.

It happened around 1 p.m. at a small private airfield in Green Oak Township near Rushton Road and Eight Mile Road.

Green Oak Township police said they found a Piper Cub, a small-single engine plane, suspended in trees. It was significantly damaged, but there was no leaking.

The pilot, a 72-year-old from Canton, was the only person inside the plane. Police said he climbed out and was able to get to the ground unharmed.

Police said the pilot told them a gust of wind caught the plane as he was going to land. He said the wind caused him to tip to the left and the wing snagged a a limb before the aircraft cartwheeled into the trees.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted. The incident remains under investigation.