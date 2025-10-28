Pingree Detroit opening flagship store along Columbia St. in District Detroit

(WXYZ) — Pingree Detroit, a worker-owned Detroit company that makes shoes, bags and accessories from upcycled automotive materials, will open its first-ever retail store in Downtown Detroit.

Founded in 2015, the store will be located at 22 W. Columbia St. in The District Detroit, in the former home of Good Cakes and Bakes.

Jarret Schlaff, the co-founder and CEO, said that since it was founded, the company has used more than 55,000 pounds of leather, vinyl and seat belts from landfills to make footwear, bags and accessories.

Watch more on Pingree Detroit in the video below

Pingree Detroit

“Detroit’s energy is incredible right now,” Schlaff said in a statement. “We’re excited to introduce our products to everyone who visits The District Detroit and experiences the spirit of this city.

The store will host a ribbon-cutting on Veterans Day, and on Nov. 10, there will be a special pop-up inside Little Caesars Arena during the Detroit Red Wings game that will include limited-edition co-branded pieces between the Red Wings and Pingree with the centennial logo.

According to Pingree, the new flagship store will be both a showroom and a classroom, where people can get to know the makers on days like Footwear Fridays.

“Pingree is retail transparency designed to reconnect people with the hands and hearts behind what they buy,” Schlaff SAID. “Every purchase supports Veterans and Detroiters who are building opportunity and impact right here in their own neighborhoods.”