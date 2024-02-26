Watch Now
Pink adds second show at Little Caesars Arena this fall

Posted at 1:16 PM, Feb 26, 2024
Superstar pop singer P!NK has added a second show at Little Caesars Arena this fall due to popular demand.

According to 313 Presents, P!NK will now play Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. She also has a show on Monday, Oct. 14.

Tickets for the new date go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. and Citi Cardholders will have access to the presale starting Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.

Pink sold nearly 3 million tickets throughout last year's 2023 Summer Carnival Tour and was one of the top-grossing tour of the year.

Her show at Comerica Park on Aug. 16, 2023, was the highest-attended reserved-seat concert in the venue's history.

