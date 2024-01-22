Watch Now
Pink playing Little Caesars Arena in Detroit this October

Posted at 1:00 PM, Jan 22, 2024
Superstar pop singer P!NK is coming back to the Motor City this year after a successful tour last year.

The "P!NK LIVE 2024" tour will come to Little Caesars Arena on Monday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. She'll be joined by The Script and KidCutUp on the tour.

Pink sold nearly 3million tickets throughout last year's 2023 Summer Carnival Tour and was one of the top-grossing tour of the year.

Her show at Comerica Park on Aug. 16, 2023, was the highest-attended reserved-seat concert in the venue's history.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 26.

