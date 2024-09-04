Pistons set to face Suns at Breslin Center for preseason game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are set to face the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game at the Breslin Center in East Lansing next month, the Pistons announced.

The Pistons, who will serve as the home team in this game, will be playing at Michigan State's arena for the first time since 2019.

The owners of both teams — Tom Gores of the Pistons and Mat Ishbia of the Suns — attended Michigan State, with Ishbia being a walk-on with the basketball. The Suns owner was on the 2000 Michigan State squad that won the National Championship.

“Michigan State University is a special place and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to bring our team and the excitement of NBA basketball to sports fans in East Lansing,” Gores said in a press release. “The Lansing area and MSU community has always supported Pistons Basketball, and we welcome the opportunity to give fans an early look at our efforts to improve the team and create a foundation for delivering competitive basketball.”

Hall of Famer Tom Izzo, Michigan State's head men's basketball coach and the second-longest tenured coach in men's college basketball, had similar sentiments.

“We’re excited to welcome the Pistons and the Suns to Breslin Center – two teams we’re fortunate enough to have great relationships with and close ties to our school and our team,” Izzo said. “Having an NBA game on campus featuring two Spartan alums as owners shows the power of Michigan State and the talent and quality of people that come from our great University. It’s an honor to call Tom Gores a friend and everyone knows the special bond I share with Mat having coached him as a former player in our program. I’m excited for the game and the opportunity to showcase NBA basketball to our MSU basketball fans and everyone here in the East Lansing community.”

This is the second of five preseason games played by the Pistons before they tip off for the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 23, against the Indiana Pacers. It's also the only preseason game the Pistons will play at a neutral site this season.

The game is set to tip off on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Tickets starting at $15 go on sale starting next week — Tuesday, Sept. 10 — and can be purchased either on the MSU athletics website, calling 517-355-1610, or visiting the Spartan Ticket Office.