Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Pistons sign forward Javonte Green to one-year deal, per report

Cavaliers Pistons Basketball
Duane Burleson/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Javonte Green (8) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Cavaliers Pistons Basketball
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Free agent forward Javonte Green and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Last season with the New Orleans Pelicans (50 games) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (18 games) , Green averaged 5.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game, while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from three.

Undrafted from Radford University, Green has spent parts of seven seasons with the Boston Celtics, the Chicago Bulls, the Pelicans and Cavaliers. He's averaged 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in his career, shooting 50.9 percent from the field, 33.8 percent from three, and 74.7 percent from the free throw line.

Known as a defensive specialist, Green averaged 1.5 stocks (steals + blocks) last season and provides the Pistons with veteran wing depth.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit