Pizza Cat opens Monday in Greektown in former Ready Player One space

(WXYZ) — A new pizza restaurant in Detroit will open in the former Ready Player One space in Greektown on Monday.

According to the Pizza Cat website, they serve up a "deliciously weird menu" that includes pizza, chicken and more.

A Facebook event for the Pizza Cat grand opening said they will have pizza, cocktails, chicken, small bites, steamed bagel sandwiches and desserts from Lucki's Cheesecakes.

They will also have special $3.13 pizzas from 10 a.m. to 3:13 p.m.

The store will be open 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

(Pizza Cat Max) Pizza Cat Max is expected to open in the former Ready Player One location in Greektown.

The menu has pizzas that are vegetarian, some with beef, pork, chicken and keto & hemp pizzas.

The "Slick Willys" pizza includes mustard, ground beef, pickle and red onion, and the Carolina Brisket includes 1/4 pound of BBQ brisket, BBQ sauce and cheese.

Detroit's location is expected to be a Pizza Cat Max, which will include a full bar, video games and more.

