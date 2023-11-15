Plan calls for demolition of historic Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills

Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum, a historic and popular attraction in Farmington Hills, could be demolished under a proposal that will be in front of the Farmington Hills Planning Commission on Thursday night.

RPT Realty, which owns Hunter's Square where Marvin's is located, has proposed a plan that would "reconfigure the site, including demolition of part of the shopping center and adding outlot buildings," according to commission documents.

According to minutes from the Oct. 26 planning commission meeting, David Ortner, the senior vice president of development for RPT Realty, said the plan would call for the demolition of everything between Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum to Bed Bath & Beyond.

"That is something the community has some pride in, and I'd like to see if they can stay. It is an attraction to the community. If there's any possibility they have some space in this, is a benefit to the community," he said. "Are they planning to shut down or move?"

Ortner said it was too early to have the discussion but they are open to discussing the future with them.

A Change.org petition is calling for the historic location to be saved and has garnered thousands of signatures in the past 24 hours.

In a comment on Facebook, the owner of Marvin's said that he has been talking to his landlord about plans and possible options and has also met with Farmington Hills leaders.

"The landlord and city are aware of my concerns and passion for continuing Marvin's!!!" the post said.

During the meeting on Oct. 26, Commission Member Steven Stimson asked what would happen with the event.

Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum was founded by Marvin Yagoda, and opened to the public for the first time in 1980. The museum displays mechanical games and other quirky, yet interesting, devices such as coin-operated animatronic dummies.

We have reached out to RPT Realty for a statement on the situation.