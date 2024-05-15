Planet Fitness again offering free summer passes to high schoolers across the US

Planet Fitness is bringing back its High School Summer Pass program, which will allow high schoolers to work out for free at locations throughout the country.

The program is now in its fourth year and will give high schoolers ages 14-19 a chance to work out for free at any location from June 1 through Aug. 31.

The goal is to help teens stay active during the summer months. Teens can register at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass,and teens under 18 in the U.S. and under 19 in Canada must register with a parent or guardian.