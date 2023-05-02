Planet Fitness offering free summer passes to high schoolers across the US

Planet Fitness is bringing back its High School Summer Pass program, which will allow high schoolers to work out for free at locations throughout the country.

The program is now in its third year, and will give high schoolers ages 14-19 a chance to work out for free at any location from May 15 through Aug. 31.

The goal is to help teens stay active during the summer months. Teens can register at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass,and teens under 18 in the U.S. and under 19 in Canada must register with a parent or guardian.

“At Planet Fitness, it’s our continued mission as the leader in fitness to provide high school students free access to our more than 2,400 locations in the U.S. and Canada to start and stick with a health and fitness journey. Research shows that teens are struggling with overall wellness, and this is one of the many reasons why the High School Summer Pass program is so important,” said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. “Having joined the gym for the first time when I was 16, I know firsthand the benefits exercise has had on my life, so we look forward to helping teens create lifelong habits in the Judgement Free Zone® this summer.”

Planet Fitness said it will also award 10 teens with $10,000 scholarships through a TikTok video submission contest. They have to post a TikTok video tagging Planet Fitness and using the hashtags #contest and #HSSP23US (U.S. members that describe their summer pass experience.