Planet Fitness set to open in Detroit near Harbortown on city's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Another Planet Fitness location is set to open in the City of Detroit, planned for the strip mall along Jefferson Ave. in Harbortown.

According to the Planet Fitness website, the location will be at 3456 E. Jefferson Ave. An opening date has not been set.

The location is in a former Rite Aid, which closed as part of the company's bankruptcy, and will be the first Planet Fitness on the city's east side.

This will be the fourth Planet Fitness in the City of Detroit. There is one on 8 Mile and Woodward, one in New Center as part of the Pistons Performance Center and one along Fort St. just west of Downtown Detroit.