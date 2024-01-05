Plans call for Topgolf, Chick-fil-A, Portillo's & new hotel in Canton Township

The Canton Township Planning Commission will meet to once again consider a plan that would bring a Topgolf location, a Chick-fil-A, a Portillo's and a new hotel to the area of I-275 and Ford Rd.

Under a proposal submitted last month by Top Canton LLC, the commission has to consider the rezoning request from Top Canton LLC, which is behind the proposal.

According to documents presented to the commission, the plan would be the build the Topgolf, restaurants and hotel in the northeast area of I-275 and Ford Rd. in Canton Township. It would be north of Ford Rd. between I-275 and Lotz Rd.



According to the plan, the restaurants would be in the area right off of Ford Rd. Then, further north, there would be the hotel and then the Topgolf location.

Plans show the end of the Topgolf range would stretch close to Warren Ave. on the north end.

Commissioners were worried about traffic, and Canton Township Planner Patrick Sloan said they are still waiting for MDOT to get the results of a traffic study.

The commissioners declined to make a decision while they await the traffic study results. It's once again on the agenda for the commission's meeting on Jan. 8.