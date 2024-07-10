Plans for Target store in Midtown Detroit are thrown out

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Plans for a Target store to open in Midtown Detroit have been thrown out, according to a company spokesperson.

The store was expected to be an anchor tenant at the City Club Apartments building on the southeast corner of Woodward and Mack avenues, the apartment company and Target announced in October 2021.

The planned 32,000-square-foot store would have been the first Target location in the city of Detroit in decades. Developers said the store would have been a small-format store, which are located in neighborhoods around the country.

“As we shared in January, due to ongoing delays and complications with the project, we are no longer pursuing a store in this location,” Target spokesperson Joe Unger said.

City Club Apartments is a mixed-use development with 350 apartments and penthouse apartments in three connected buildings.

