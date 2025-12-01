After 66 years, iconic Plymouth restaurant Bode’s Corned Beef House to close

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inside Bode’s Corned Beef House, emotions are running high in these final days. After six decades serving the Plymouth community, the beloved restaurant will close its doors on Friday, Dec. 19 — a sudden decision the owners say they never wanted to make.

Watch Meghan Daniels' video report:

Plymouth corned beef restaurant closing after 66 years

According to the business, the closure comes after the building was sold to a new company.

“We are heartbroken to be unable to serve the Plymouth community for longer, but are so grateful for the six decades of watching families gather and children grow up,” said the Bodes family in a statement on Facebook. “We hope to open Bode’s Corned Beef House again if the fates allow, but until that opportunity arises, we want you to know how much we value you as a guest. We truly treasure the shared experiences and laughter shared with all of you.”

Bode's Corned Beef House on Facebook

For owner David Mueller, Bode’s is more than a business — it’s his childhood, his family’s legacy and a piece of Plymouth’s history.

“I was running around here when I was 4 years old, probably before we went fishing on Saturday mornings, and it's just been an icon,” Mueller said.

Staff members like Gwen Decker have spent years serving generations of the same families.

“We’ve had grandchildren who remember coming in with their great grandparents,” Decker said. “It’s gonna be hard, but we’re gonna make the best of it. God opens one door and he opens another.”

Longtime patrons are also stopping in for one last meal before the closure.

“It was real convenient for having worked on the railroad here in town,” said regular William.

"Been coming here since ’69 for the fish and chips — all you can eat, $5.95,” added customer Joe.

Despite the heartbreak, Mueller says the community’s support is helping them look toward the future. He’s even exploring options to reopen in downtown Plymouth. In the meantime, the restaurant is planning a Christmas party fundraiser to support its staff.

The event will be held Monday, Dec. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $20 per person, with food, drinks and live music to celebrate the staff’s years of service.

“The community is backing us,” Mueller said. “I have a friend who’s going to be playing his guitar here and we’ll have a little entertainment, so it’ll be fun.”

