Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland says it has chosen the U.S. government and Westinghouse to build its first nuclear power plant.

The announcement is an important step in efforts by the central European nation to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced late Friday that Poland's nuclear energy project will use the "reliable, safe technology" of Westinghouse. He said a strong Poland-U.S. alliance "guarantees the success of our joint initiatives."

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the $40 billion project would create or sustain more than 100,000 jobs for American workers.

She said it also sent a message to Russia that it would no longer be allowed to "weaponize" energy.

