Poland plans to deploy 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus

Russia Ukraine War
Michal Dyjuk/AP
FILE - Patriot missile launchers acquired from the U.S. last year are seen deployed in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 6, 2023. Ukraine’s defense minister said Wednesday April 19, 2023 his country has received U.S-made Patriot surface-to-air guided missile systems it has long craved and which Kyiv hopes will help shield it from Russian strikes during the war. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)
Posted at 9:15 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 09:15:52-04

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's defense minister says the country intends to put 10,000 soldiers along its border with Belarus.

His statement Thursday comes as Warsaw worries about the presence of Russian-linked mercenaries in Belarus and migrants trying to cross the border without authorization.

For two years, Poland has contended with migrants arriving at the border from Belarus and trying to enter the country illegally.

Anxieties were further heightened last week when two Belarusian military helicopters briefly entered Polish air space.

Meanwhile, the Polish military says it is searching an area near the border for a fuse lost from one of its missiles during "intensive activities using specialized equipment to ensure security."

