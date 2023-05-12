Polestar opens first EV location in Michigan along Woodward Ave.

Polestar, a Swedish electric performance car brand, opened its first retail location in Michigan on Friday.

Polestar Space is located at 30533 Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak and is operated by LaFontaine Automotive Group, which has more than 50 retail locations.

“Opening a Polestar Space on the storied Woodward Avenue is perfect for our young Polestar brand,” said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America. “Bringing performance EVs to the ‘Motor City’ will continue to evolve Detroit’s narrative as leading the future of the automobile.

“When we learned of the launch of Polestar a few years ago, we immediately knew this was an exciting brand we wanted to represent,” said Ryan LaFontaine, CEO, LaFontaine Automotive Group. “We see a tremendous opportunity for growth and brand recognition for Polestar and couldn’t be more excited to launch Polestar directly off Woodward Avenue, the main artery of the Motor City.”

People can visit Polestar to test drive and learn about the all-electric Polestar 2 fastback, and try the upcoming Polestar 3 in augmented reality.

Polestar is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and has cars available in 27 markets across the world, and has Polestar Spaces in 30 places in the U.S.

