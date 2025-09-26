Police: 18-year-old from Westland killed in Ann Arbor shooting; 3 suspects in custody

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police say one person was shot near the area of Packard and Platt on Friday afternoon. The victim, identified as an 18-year-old from Westland, later died at the hospital.

According to police, three suspects are now in custody.

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson says the shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. near Platt and Packard. The 18-year-old was shot during an exchange of gunfire after exiting a business in the area.

“Just another sad case of gun violence," said Darius Hampton, who works at the barbershop on Packard. “It’s such a shell shock today."

An officer was in the area conducting traffic enforcement. That officer spotted a vehicle leading the scene. He gave chase and arrested the three men inside after they crashed into a tree in the area of Platt and Lorraine.

WXYZ

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but that they do not believe the incident was random.

"We hate to see a young man lose his life in such a way," Hampton said. "Very unfortunate.”

"I want to commend the swift and professional actions of our officers in bringing this dangerous situation under control. Our department remains committed to ensuring the safety of our community as the investigation continues," Anderson said in a press release.

Nearby schools were placed in a lockdown, but that lockdown has since been lifted.

