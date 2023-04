DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm a fatal shooting incident Friday night that claimed the life of a teen.

Police say, Friday at approximately 10:41 p.m., a 16-year-old male was fatally shot inside of a location in the 20000 block of Murray Hill on the city's westside.

One person, a teenager, has been detained in connection to the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.