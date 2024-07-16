Police: Man experiencing mental health crisis shoots 3 people at Detroit gas station

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Four people were injured after police said a man randomly fired gunshots at a Detroit gas station on Monday.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Gratiot Avenue near Van Dyke Avenue.

Chief James White said the suspect fired nine gunshots during what police believe was a mental health crisis.

White said the suspect went into the gas station, seemed “agitated” and talked about being tired of kids and people following him. The suspect then walked out of the gas station and back to a vehicle.

As innocent people were pulling into the gas station, White said he “indiscriminately” fired shots. Three people were shot and a fourth person was also injured.

“(People) were pulling up. Some were getting gas, some were leaving the facility or walking toward their vehicle when he fired indiscriminately,” White said.

White said officers responded in about two minutes and took the suspect into custody without further incident and secured the weapon.

A woman in her 20s who police said may be pregnant was critically injured.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were hospitalized in stable condition. The fourth victim, another female, was injured, but police at this time don’t think she was shot.

The suspect, a man believed to be in his 60s, was taken into custody. White said “there’s no further threat to the community.”

“Nothing precipitated this situation other than what appears to be some type of psychotic or mental health episode,” the chief said. “Thank goodness no additional people could get in (the building). He waved them off when he was inside. Or it could have been a lot more tragic than it is.”

The chief said it’s unclear at this time if the suspect has a criminal history, but investigators will look into that as well as any mental health history. White said the suspect was wearing a bracelet from a medical facility.

“Our officers got here in two minutes. I’m convinced had they not, we probably would have a lot more people shot,” White said.

