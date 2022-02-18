Police: 5-year-old boy shot in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A child was hospitalized after being shot in Detroit Thursday afternoon, police said.

It happened on Rosemont Avenue near Davison W.

The Detroit Police Department said a 5-year-old boy got a hold of a gun that was under a bed at his grandmother's house. He was shot in the chest.

It's unclear at this time if the child shot himself or was shot by someone else.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to Detroit police Chief James White.

Potential charges related to the incident are unknown at this time.

**Editor's note: A previous version of this article said the child shot himself. Police provided an update saying that is not yet confirmed.