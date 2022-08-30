Police: 8-year-old in critical condition after being shocked by live power line at Warren playground

(WXYZ) — Warren police say an 8-year-old boy was shocked by a live power line on the playground of an elementary school on Tuesday morning.

According to police, it happened near McKinley Elementary School on Toepher near Sharrow around 9 a.m.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, which showed several police and fire crews.

We're told the boy is in critical condition at the hospital.

Police were in the area on another call when they saw the 8-year-old boy clinging to the wire and his 10-year-old brother trying to pull him off.

The 10-year-old was not seriously injured but was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. The two officers were also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

It comes after severe storms Monday took down trees and power lines across metro Detroit, leaving more than 260,000 without power.

On Monday, a 14-year-old girl died after being electrocuted by a downed power line in Monroe.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. on Peters Street near Conant Avenue, not far from E 1st Street.

When authorities arrived, the victim was still in contact with the electrical line, the Monroe Department of Public Safety said. The electrical line fell as thunderstorms traveled through metro Detroit.

Authorities contacted DTE Energy to disconnect the power line, and emergency crews attended to the victim. After making contact with the victim, police learned that the teen died.

While investigating, detectives learned that the victim lived at a home where the incident happened. She was walking with a friend in the backyard when they believed they smelled a bonfire. The victim then reached for what she thought was a stick but was a charged electrical line.