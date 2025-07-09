Police arrest 5 teen suspects in 2 Kia thefts, one crashed into Brayz Hamburgers during chase

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A police pursuit from Warren to Hazel Park ended in a crash. The stolen vehicle hit an innocent, uninvolved vehicle and then crashed into iconic restaurant Brayz Hamburgers, according to Warren police.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the vehicle was stolen from the Lafayette Place mobile home park about a mile from the restaurant.

Throughout the morning and afternoon, customers showed up to Brayz Hamburgers at the corner of 9 Mile Road and Dequindre Road in Hazel Park like any other day.

"Ya know, they got a special today and they burgers real good," frequent customer Michael Williams said.

Rochelle Foy, another frequent customer, pulled the door handle with surprise.

"Oh, they closed?" she said.

Curious customers, some who had already heard about the crash, took time to peer through the windows and hoped they could still get a meal.

Well, the other side of the building facing 9 Mile, which is now boarded up, illustrates part of the story.

"I got a lot of debris in the lobby. So, gotta see what's going on with that first. I'd like to get it up and running 'cause people are gonna kind of be mad today that this happened because they love us and they love this place," owner Paul Mirdita told 7 News Detroit.

Prior to the police chase, investigators said officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspects took off.

"At 9 Mile and Dequindre, the Kia disregards a solid red traffic signal, strikes an uninvolved Lincoln and from that impact, the Kia ends up crashing into Brayz Hamburger restaurant," Lt. John Gajewski told 7 News Detroit.

He said of the driver of the Lincoln, "Thankfully, she sustained very minor injuries. She was transported to the hospital for very precautionary reasons."

Gajewski said police arrested four juveniles suspects who were in the vehicle and recovered a weapon. He said some of the teens have recent contact with law enforcement. One of them has been in trouble for auto theft.

"I think we can only speculate at this point but obviously, when there's a loaded gun and gloves in the car, I think the indicators of them trying to probably commit a more serious violent crime are there," the lieutenant explained.

He said a second Kia stolen at the complex stalled out and that suspect was also arrested.

The owner of Brayz is now left literally picking up the pieces of those suspects' selfish actions as he questions the actions of police.

"Why they would chase in rain, ya know. Nascar drivers, everybody knows that they have a car, you cannot chase in the rain. That made absolutely no sense to me. So, I don't know. I don't like this though. This is not right," Mirdita said.

