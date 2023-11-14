Police ask for help after cameras capture arsonist setting fire to youth sports building

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lincoln Park police have released surveillance video showing the person they say is responsible for setting a youth sports facility on fire, destroying the building.

"It's surreal. They just look so calm," said Glenn Higgins, president of the Lincoln Park Junior Rails, about the person seen on surveillance video.

The Lincoln Park Junior Rails is a nonprofit youth team for football and cheerleading.

Higgins said it's clear the person was determined to destroy the building.

"They went back and forth to the garbage can multiple times looking for more supplies, I guess I'll call it, to start the fire with," he added.

Detectives said the person is seen on video going to the building around 4:25 p.m. on Oct. 2, and the person spent the next 30 minutes working to start the fire by stuffing garbage and other debris under the overhang.

Once the blaze was large enough for someone nearby to call 911, the arsonist left the area. It's unclear which direction the person headed after that.

The building, which is used to store some supplies and as a gathering spot for team events, is located at 4050 River Drive in Lincoln Park.

Police are urging anyone who has information about the arson or recognizes the person in the video to give them a call.

You can contact Detective Lieutenant Hammerle at 313-381-1800 ext. 2233 or Detective Brown at 313-381-1800 ext. 2231.

Please reference complaint number 23-22486. And you can remain anonymous.

