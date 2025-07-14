Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Police: Body of missing Howell man found in swampy area

Jerry Spaulding.jpg
Livingston County Sheriff's Office
An undated courtesy photo of Jerry Spaulding
Jerry Spaulding.jpg
Posted

OCEOLA TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The body of a Howell man reported missing earlier this month has been found, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Police said that Jerry Spaulding, 85, was last seen on July 5 around 9:40 p.m. leaving his home in Oceola Township on Argentine Road near Brophy Road, with officials searching for him last week.

A caller told police that they found a body at Brophy and Botsford Road in Oceola Township, with deputies finding Spaulding's body in a swampy area near Neff Lake. They say he appeared to be stuck in knee-high mud, a little over half a mile away from the caller's residence.

The caller told police they were tending to their cattle when they found the man.

Authroties say there were no visible signs of a struggle or confrontation, with Spaulding's body being transported to the University of Michigan Sparrow Hospital for a medical examination.

Police tell us cause of death in this case is to be determined.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit