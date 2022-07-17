Watch Now
Police: Charlotte comedy club empties before man fires gun

Craig Robinson
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
In this April 20, 2020, photo, comedian Craig Robinson performs at the Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles. A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina Saturday night, July 16, 2022 shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said. No one was injured. Club employees told WSOC-TV that the man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)
Craig Robinson
Posted at 3:11 PM, Jul 17, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say that a man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform.

The incident occurred Saturday night at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte.

No one was injured.

Club employees told WSOC-TV that a man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out.

About 50 customers had been inside.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the man then fired the weapon.

He was arrested and has not been identified.

Robinson has starred in movies such as "Hot Tub Time Machine" as well as the American version of "The Office" television show.

He said he was safe in a video posted to his Instagram account.

